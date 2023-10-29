Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000.

BATS JCPB opened at $43.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1849 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

