Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.71.

PGR opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

