Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 36.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 289.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

