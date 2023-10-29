PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $81.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NYSE PHM opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 634,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000,000 after buying an additional 350,202 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 351.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 144,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 173,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

