Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.4%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

