Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

About Pyxis Tankers

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.