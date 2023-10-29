Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.67% and a negative return on equity of 230.07%. On average, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qualigen Therapeutics

About Qualigen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

