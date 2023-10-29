Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.67% and a negative return on equity of 230.07%. On average, analysts predict that Qualigen Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGNFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

