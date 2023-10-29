Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $164.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

