QuarkChain Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and $8.61 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

