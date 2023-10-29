Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

