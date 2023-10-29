Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,944,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 21,553,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.6 days.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.