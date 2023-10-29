Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,944,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 21,553,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.6 days.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

