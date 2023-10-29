Raymond James Cuts NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target to $17.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $25,280.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,343 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $25,280.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $679,608.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NETGEAR by 20.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 391,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 207,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 344.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 182,334 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 698.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 179,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

