Raymond James Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.