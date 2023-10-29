Raymond James Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$16.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$16.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.22.

TSE MI.UN opened at C$13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.98. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

