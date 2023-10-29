ReddCoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $382.64 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012163 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.