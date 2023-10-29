Relx (NYSE:RELX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.73) to GBX 3,200 ($39.20) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.93) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.89) to GBX 2,960 ($36.26) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relx by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,835,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
