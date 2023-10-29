Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $19.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $953.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.16. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.