Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.87 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

