Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0015

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $45,187.95 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00143535 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $43,050.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

