Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 19.62%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Valerie Moreno purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,783.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVSB. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

