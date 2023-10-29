Ronald W. Penczek Sells 64 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $441.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.11 and its 200 day moving average is $455.20. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

