Roth Mkm Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $152.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock worth $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 146.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

