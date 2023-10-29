Royal Bank of Canada Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $131.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.93.

NYSE GE opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

