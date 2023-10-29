Royal Bank of Canada Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $70.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.