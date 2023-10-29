Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.