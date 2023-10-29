Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$133.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.67. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$2.48.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

