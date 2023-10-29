Royal Bank of Canada Trims Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price to $16.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

