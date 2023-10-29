RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $86.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.21.

Get RTX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.