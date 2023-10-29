Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,241.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Saab AB (publ) stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. Saab AB has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $63.40.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

