Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,281,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,934,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,281,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,934,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $196.57 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.