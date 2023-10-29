Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 2,150 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

