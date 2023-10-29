Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

