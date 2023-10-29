Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

