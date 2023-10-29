Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 59.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $152,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.27 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

