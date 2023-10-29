Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 254 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

