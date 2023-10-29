Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 633.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

SAXPF stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.