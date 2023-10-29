Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as low as $4.80. Santos shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Santos Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

