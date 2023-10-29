SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in October

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 30th total of 1,037,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,099.5 days.
SBI Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SBHGF opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.99. SBI has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $23.17.
SBI Company Profile
