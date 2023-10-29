Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

