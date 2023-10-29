Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 21.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

