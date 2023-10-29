Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

