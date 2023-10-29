Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 19,566 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $138.31 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

