Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTIP opened at $47.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

