Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.46. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $307.30 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

