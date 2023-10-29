Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,699,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,355,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $367.26 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $264.77 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.87.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.