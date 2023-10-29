Scotia Capital Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $419.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.