Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $473.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.46 and a 200-day moving average of $448.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.