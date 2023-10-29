Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,817 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $441.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.