Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after purchasing an additional 314,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,350,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $70.19 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

