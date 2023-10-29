Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $214.60 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $201.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,065,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,305,000 after acquiring an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Seagen by 76.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,069,000 after acquiring an additional 685,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

