SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.